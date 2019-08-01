No need for the long face today – it’s the horse’s birthday!

Happy Birthday to every colt, filly, yearling, gelding, stallion and foal today for today is the horse’s birthday!

“Horse,Normandy-France”by isamiga76 is licensed under CC BY 2.0

For those not in the neigh know, August 1st is the day every horse blows out their birthday cake candles, well… kind of…

All horses born in the Southern Hemisphere become a year older today as a way to standardise their ages in relation to events.

That is, if a colt is born in December 2018, he’s already 1 year old in the eyes of the horsey world. Two birthdays! What a dream.

The date is based off breeding seasons for horses, so a fun thing to know is, in the Northern Hemisphere horses celebrate their birthday on January 1st.

I prefer August, because we can start the warm up for the Taree Gold Cup on the 19th.