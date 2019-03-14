Oh NO! Netflix & Stan are looking at cracking down on password sharing!

Come on we all do it…sharing is caring and is it really that bad? A Reuters/Ipsos poll found that 21 percent of streaming service viewers aged 18 to 24 accessed a service like Netflix and Stan, using someone else’s account and password. Well, the fun is over it seems the streaming companies are not happy and software is being developed to crack down us.

Last week, technology company Synamedia announced a new software program, Credentials Sharing Insight, that identifies when users are sharing their passwords for various streaming services. Eek…looks like we better start binge watching before we get busted!