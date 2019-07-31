‘Old Town Road’ is now the longest running #1 in US history

Being the longest number 1 running song in the history of the US Billboard charts, is when you know you’ve made it!

And Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cryus have done the truly unthinkable with ‘Old Town Road’.

Clocking in its 17th week at the top spot on the Billboard charts, the smash hit song has now outdone previous record holders, Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee’s ‘Despacito’ and Mariah Carey & Boyz II Men’s ‘One Sweet Day’.

As for OZ, ‘Old Town Road’ held a total of 13 weeks at the top spot on the ARIA Charts – briefly dethroned by Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber’s ‘I Don’t Care – but it has since fallen to number two, being overtaken by Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello’s ‘Señorita’.

Who will be able to beat it?!