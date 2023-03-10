OSCARS BUZZ 2023

The Oscars are just around the corner, and the buzz surrounding this year’s event is huge.. Two questions, in particular, have been making rounds in Hollywood: will anyone get slapped, and can a wacky sci-fi featuring hot dog fingers and butt plugs really win best picture?

While the former is unlikely, the latter seems to have everyone talking. “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” a film that defies all conventions of traditional Oscar-winning films, has dominated the awards season, winning top honors from Hollywood’s directors, producers, actors, and writers’ guilds.

The movie follows the story of Evelyn, a Chinese immigrant laundromat owner, who finds herself locked in a battle with an inter-dimensional supervillain who also happens to be her own daughter.

Despite the film’s bizarre plot, its charismatic predominantly Asian cast, supported by the ever-popular Jamie Lee Curtis, has made it the feel-good story of the season. “Everything Everywhere All at Once” has grossed $100 million and become a word-of-mouth audience hit, making it a strong contender for multiple Oscars. If it does win, it will be a game-changer for the Academy, which has traditionally favored more serious, dramatic movies.

The Oscars are always an exciting event, but this year’s ceremony is shaping up to be one for the history books.