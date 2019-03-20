Our favourite toys are back on the big screen this year!
This year is going to be a huge one for movies, with Avengers Infinity War: End Game just over a month away, Rocketman just around the corner and oodles coming from Disney, I’m probably going to have to start paying rent at the cinema..
The latest trailer to drop is the 4 (and possibly the final?) installment of Disney Pixar’s Toy Story franchise.
If it’s anything like Toy Story 3 I’m going to walk out of this movie crying like a baby and I can’t wait!
These are the release dates for each of the Disney Films due to be released this year:
- Captain Marvel – March 8
- Dumbo – March 29
- Penguins (Disneynature) – April 17
- Avengers: Endgame – April 26
- Aladdin – May 24
- Toy Story 4 – June 21
- The Lion King – July 19
- Artemis Fowl – August 9
- Frozen 2 – November 22
- Star Wars: Episode IX – December 20
Which are you most looking forward to?