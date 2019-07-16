Our top pick of great 80’s movies to watch with your kids

Treat your kids to some of the movies you watched growing up these school holidays. There would be a ton of movies your kids would never have heard of and they were probably some of your favs. Here’s our list to get the conversation started…we’d love to know what your top picks are

BIG: PG

When a boy wishes to be big at a magic wish machine, he wakes up the next morning and finds himself in an adult body.

Short Circuit: PG

Number 5 of a group of experimental robots in a lab is electrocuted, suddenly becomes intelligent, and escapes.

The Princess Bride: PG

While home sick in bed, a young boy’s grandfather reads him a story called The Princess Bride.

Beetlejuice: PG

A couple of recently deceased ghosts contract the services of a “bio-exorcist” in order to remove the obnoxious new owners of their house.

The Never-Ending Story: PG

A troubled boy dives into a wonderous fantasy world through the pages of a mysterious book.

Uncle Buck: PG

Bachelor and all round slob, Buck, babysits his brother’s rebellious teenage daughter and her cute younger brother and sister.

Honey I Shrunk the Kids: PG

The scientist father of a teenage girl and boy accidentally shrinks his and two other neighbourhood teens to the size of insects. Now the teens must fight diminutive dangers as the father searches for them.

Teen Wolf: PG

A struggling high school student with problems discovers that his family has an unusual pedigree when he finds himself turning into a werewolf.

ET: PG

A troubled child summons the courage to help a friendly alien escape Earth and return to his home-world.

Harry and the Hendersons: PG

The Henderson family adopt a friendly Sasquatch after accidentally running him over on a hunting trip, but have a hard time trying to keep him away from the authorities and an eccentric hunter who’s determined to catch “Bigfoot”.