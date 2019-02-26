Out in the bush at school

How cool would this of been at school! Manning Adventist School near Tinonee every Tuesday around lunchtime all the kids leave the classroom to get in and amongst nature.

Bush School isn’t just about the physical skills, it’s also helping the kids understand bush first aid like snake bites, especially with this hot weather…But of course getting to play out in the mud too!

This program is also helps the children with teamwork and getting out in the fresh air which not many kids do now days.

