Outrageous Baby Names Parents Pick! The craziest list yet!
Posted on 22nd February, 2019
If you’re a fan of crazy baby names get excited this is the craziest list yet…compiled by baby name site Nameberry these names have actually been registered…Hello, My Name is …
ESPN – if you’re a sports’ fan, then ESPN might be worth channeling.
Fanta – Well, I guess it’s better than Coke.
Maybelline – Maybe she’s born with it. Maybe her parents wanted to be different.
Any – Any name will do.
Boy – Don’t worry. Girl also made the list.
Evian – It’s like Evan. But for babies who really love water.
Denim – Because Gene is so 90s. Suede is another fabric name that popped up a few times.
Amen – Religion often plays a role in naming bub. Jacob. Noah. Eve. All very biblical. Oh, and Amen.
Milady – Not to be confused with M’lady.
Yogi – Cartoon bear. Newborn baby. Same same.
Riot – Bad ass written all over it. Havoc also made the list.
Envy – Well, out of the seven deadly sins, Envy seems like it has the nicest ring. Better than Gluttony.
Yoyo – Yesterday’s popular toy turned into today’s trendy name choice.
Arson – Felony must have been taken.
I-am – I am confused.
Nil – Baby name not found.
Even more outrageous baby names
So these are only a few of the names that made the list. There are HEAPS more! Check out the full list here