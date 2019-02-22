Outrageous Baby Names Parents Pick! The craziest list yet!

If you’re a fan of crazy baby names get excited this is the craziest list yet…compiled by baby name site Nameberry these names have actually been registered…Hello, My Name is …

ESPN – if you’re a sports’ fan, then ESPN might be worth channeling.

Fanta – Well, I guess it’s better than Coke.

Maybelline – Maybe she’s born with it. Maybe her parents wanted to be different.

Any – Any name will do.

Boy – Don’t worry. Girl also made the list.

Evian – It’s like Evan. But for babies who really love water.

Denim – Because Gene is so 90s. Suede is another fabric name that popped up a few times.

Amen – Religion often plays a role in naming bub. Jacob. Noah. Eve. All very biblical. Oh, and Amen.

Milady – Not to be confused with M’lady.

Yogi – Cartoon bear. Newborn baby. Same same.

Riot – Bad ass written all over it. Havoc also made the list.

Envy – Well, out of the seven deadly sins, Envy seems like it has the nicest ring. Better than Gluttony.

Yoyo – Yesterday’s popular toy turned into today’s trendy name choice.

Arson – Felony must have been taken.

I-am – I am confused.

Nil – Baby name not found.

Even more outrageous baby names

So these are only a few of the names that made the list. There are HEAPS more! Check out the full list here