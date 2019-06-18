Panem (hopefully not) Forever

….especially if you’re a fan of the Hunger Games series!

Suzanne Collins, author of the The Hunger Games series of books has announced a new book to join the dystopian young adult series, set 64 years before the first Hunter Games.

So it’s a liiiiiittle bit like Fantastic Beasts, but more Fantastic Bleaks.

As it’s set before the original trilogy, we won’t have the Star-Crossed Lovers of District 12 Katniss Everdeen & Peeta Mallark – but it’s said to be set at around the 10th year of the Hunger Games.

Set for release on May 19, 2020, Collins said of the new addition in a statement “With this book, I wanted to explore the state of nature, who we are, and what we perceive is required for our survival...The reconstruction period 10 years after the war, commonly referred to as the Dark Days — as the country of Panem struggles back to its feet — provides fertile ground for characters to grapple with these questions and thereby define their views of humanity.“

With all the changes that have happened in the US since the last book was published there’s a good chance Collins had itchy fingers to get another volume in the series.

There is already talk that Lionsgate are already pretty excited to adapt the new book into a film and I’m sure that these books are going to fly off the shelves like the proverbial Mockingjay