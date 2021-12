Each Thursday on the breaky show, Jayce catches up with Peter Howard for the latest movie previews and screenings at our local cinemas.

With a swag of summer blockbusters on the way like “Dune”, “Venom”, and Disney’s latest- “Encanto”, there’s something for everyone!

Missed our “Pass the Popcorn” chat? Catch up here- https://soundcloud.com/user-377596040/popcorn-dec-9

Fay’s Twin Cinema has two locations: Taree and Tuncurry.