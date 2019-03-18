Passion Pop $60 a bottle….you can’t be serious!

Passion Pop was the beverage of choice for many of us when we were young and broke…back in the day it was known as a bottle of 2 buck chuck…and believe me the name was pretty fitting.

It would appear diners in Sri Lanka are willing to pay top dollar for one of our most iconic beverages, with a venue selling a bottle for 7,500 rupees — or AU$60.

News.com.au Senior Entertainment reporter Nick Bond, came across the pricey pop while browsing a drinks menu at his hotel.

“It was at the in-house restaurant at the Heritance Kandalama hotel in Dambulla, Sri Lanka,” Bond told news.com.au

“My inner 17-year-old was tempted to order the Passion Pop — but I decided against it.”

What were some of your favourites back in the day? Remember West Coaster Coolers…or the good old cask of Tropicana? If all this talk of vintage beverages has you wanting to enjoy a little tipple…you can grab a bottle of Passion Pop for around 5 bucks at your local bottlo….cheers!