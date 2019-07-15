Polly Waffle Makes A Comeback!

One of the Aussie legend choccies is making a comeback! THE POLLY WAFFLE!! Blend of marshmallow and wafers, coated in chocolate. Mmmm!

After Nestle bought back the Violet Crumble last year, it’s time to get the Polly Waffle back onto shelves after 10 years.

Since these chocolates went missing in action on our shelves, there were many Facebook groups campaigning to bring back the Polly Waffle and their wish has come true!

It might be a while till we can get our little mitts onto these as they are expanding the factory and working on research and development, but many are hoping for early next year.

Mmmm, I’m hungry now!