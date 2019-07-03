Put on your Blue Suede Shoes; the race to play Elvis has begun!

The new Baz Luhrmann film about the life and career of Elvis Presley has casting agents in Hollywood abuzz. Also me.

In a script written with Craig Pearce, Luhrmann has pencilled the film to be a story of the relationship between Elvis’ Manager and Presley – detailing the famous rags-to-riches story of Presley’s career.

So far Tom Hanks has been cast as Presley’s agent Colonel Tom Parker. Luhrmann filmed a bunch of up and coming young actors vying for a spot in the film over the weekend, but who will play the King?

The shortlisted actors are:

Miles Teller: I’ve seen this fella in a netflix movie called Two Night Stand which was a cheesy lil romcom but I’ve seen it twice if that’s any indication. He’s appeared in Fantastic Four (2015) and he’s set to appear in Top Gun: Maverick soon – he missed out on the lead in La La Land only by a whisker too. Definitely one to watch.

Ansel Elgort: You might remember him from The Fault In Our Stars in the lead role, or maybe from Baby Driver (I’m still singing that soundtrack even now). He and Teller (above) were also in Divergent.

Austin Butler: You may not know this name just yet, but he’s about to jump onto the world stage in a role in the next Tarantino film Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood. He’s also appeared in quite a TV Shows; The Carrie Diaries, Arrow for a few episodes, and The Shannara Chronicles.

and lastly,

Harry Styles: honestly I’m both surprised and excited about this idea. Styles made his acting debut in Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk and it was delightful to see him actually get a chance to act and not just get a (spoiler) split second cameo to hoodwink One Direction fans into seeing a war movie. I can’t speak for all movie goers but I felt he did get a chance to prove that he’s more than just a one trick pony. I’d love to see him have a go at it – especially if he can show off his range as both an actor and a singer.

Whichever hunka hunka burnin’ actor they choose, I’m sure it’ll be another movie that breaks the box office like BoRap did.