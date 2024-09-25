Ride for Pink motorcycle event will be held on Sunday 20th October starting at 10am at the Taree Service Centre.

The ride is open to all motorbike riders and everyone is encouraged to dree up in PINK!

The event ends at the Old Bar Tavern and there will be prizes and raffles. There is also a Pink up a Bra competition ($5 per entry) where you bring along a decorated bra and the publican chooses the winners! (You don’t have to wear the Bra… just hang it in the Tavern).