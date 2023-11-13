Riding for the Disabled NSW Manning Great Lakes turns 25 and end of year presentation.

Manning Great lakes Riding for the disabled are hosting a BBQ lunch at the Centre. It will be a great opportunity to catch up with old friends and reminisce upon the last 25 years. The event will also include our end Year Award Presentation. So if you have been or are a volunteer, rider, business or supporter of the Centre please come along from 12:30pm. RSVP: Sunday, November 19, 2023

