Roast Beef For Christmas: A Meaty Minutes Chat

Tis’ the season!

With Christmas drawing closer, the all-important Chrissy lunch will be on our minds again. Over the past few Tuesdays on the brekky show, in the meaty minutes segment, Centrepoint Gourmet Meats proprietor Frank Spiteri has been talking traditional roast meats, giving cooking tips and info to his “meatlover” listeners.

This Tuesday, it was roast beef on the agenda. To catch up on the meaty minutes chat, click here- https://soundcloud.com/user-377596040/meaty-minutes-on-max-1073-tuesday-30th-november

Written by Jayce Flaxman