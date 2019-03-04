Roman Numerical in Name???

A Gold Coast mum was pregnant with a new little girl on the way, and I’m sure many mums out there have found it hard to find a unique name for your little bubba.

This mum loved the name Kaitlyn but she wanted it to some how make it unique for her special baby.

Both the mother and father thought of ways to make it different from all the others, and the father came up with the idea of instead of using the letters ‘ait” change it to the roman numerical VIII (which is eight).

So this little girls name was the original Kaitlyn it was KVIIILYN….

Not sure how I feel about this, I don’t think I would realise the roman numerical meant “ait”, I’d be sitting there for a quite a while trying to figure out how to pronounce it, lol!

What’s your thoughts or maybe you have a unique name?