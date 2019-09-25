Sam from Supernatural is going hunting again.. but not demons this time

Jared Padelecki, everybody’s pseudo boyfriend hasn’t quite given up his hunting boots just yet.

Padelecki has signed onto a reboot to be the bounty hunting hard man Walker, Texas Ranger.

Yeahhh the Chuck Norris one!

Jared is set to play the title character in the new version just titled Walker – being produced at the moment by CBS studios – his name as also been added as executive produce it alongside some other big names in the business.

It’s just in time for the Supernatural star as the aforementioned TV series is set to air its fifteenth and final season. The casting for his female partner is yet to be announced but what we know is it will focus around Cordell Walker (Padelecki) and other Texas Rangers in a modern-day setting.

Does this mean we can make Chuck Norris jokes about Jared Padelecki now ?