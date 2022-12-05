Saxby’s Christmas Lights Directory- CLICK HERE!

Posted on 5th December, 2022

With thanks to Saxby’s soft drinks, your one stop guide to Christmas lights on the MID COAST is here!

OLD BAR:

Thanks to Natalie – this incredible display in Wyden st, Old Bar

Thanks to Laura, this cool set up can be found in Albatross Way, Old Bar.

More from Albatross Way, thanks to Caileen!

Setting up the lights in Old Bar

Thanks to Riley- this cool display is found in Albatross way, Old Bar

A great twilight shot from Waterman st, thanks to Jonathan

 

TAREE:

Arkana Ave, Taree

 

Edwards street, Taree

River st, Taree

Thanks to Connie- this display is in Wandarra st Taree!

Princes street, Taree

Princes st, Taree

Thanks to JAX Tyres, Taree, for this crafty creation!

Crown street, Taree

Crown street, Taree

More from Wandarra st – thanks to Ciara for sending this in!

Shana shared this via Facebook- here’s Hibiscus Close, Taree!

Spotted on High street, Taree

Thanks Jane- this display is in Woola rd, Taree

Thanks to Alicia- this great display is in Potoroo Drive, Taree

CUNDLETOWN: Be sure to head to Princes st, George st, Park ave and Denison st.

Here’s what you’ll see!

WINGHAM:

Thanks to Nicole for sending this in- Summerville Street, Wingham

Appletree Street, Wingham

 

Thanks Carly- this location is Rouse st, Wingham

Thanks to Alyssa for sending this in- Bungay rd Wingham

TINONEE:

Thanks to Bronwyn: Caparra Cl, Tinonee Also, we hear Rosedale Pl in Tinonee is worth a look too!

 

Sharings Caring!