Saxby’s Christmas Lights Directory- CLICK HERE!

With thanks to Saxby’s soft drinks, your one stop guide to Christmas lights on the MID COAST is here!
OLD BAR:
Thanks to Natalie – this incredible display in Wyden st, Old Bar
Thanks to Laura, this cool set up can be found in Albatross Way, Old Bar.
More from Albatross Way, thanks to Caileen!
Setting up the lights in Old Bar
Thanks to Riley- this cool display is found in Albatross way, Old Bar
A great twilight shot from Waterman st, thanks to Jonathan
TAREE:
Arkana Ave, Taree
Edwards street, Taree
River st, Taree
Thanks to Connie- this display is in Wandarra st Taree!
Princes street, Taree
Princes st, Taree
Thanks to JAX Tyres, Taree, for this crafty creation!
Crown street, Taree
Crown street, Taree
More from Wandarra st – thanks to Ciara for sending this in!
Shana shared this via Facebook- here’s Hibiscus Close, Taree!
Spotted on High street, Taree
Thanks Jane- this display is in Woola rd, Taree
Thanks to Alicia- this great display is in Potoroo Drive, Taree
CUNDLETOWN: Be sure to head to Princes st, George st, Park ave and Denison st.
Here’s what you’ll see!
WINGHAM:
Thanks to Nicole for sending this in- Summerville Street, Wingham
Appletree Street, Wingham
Thanks Carly- this location is Rouse st, Wingham
Thanks to Alyssa for sending this in- Bungay rd Wingham
TINONEE:
Thanks to Bronwyn: Caparra Cl, Tinonee Also, we hear Rosedale Pl in Tinonee is worth a look too!