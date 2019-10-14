School holidays are over but what’s for lunch?
Posted on 14th October, 2019
What a whirlwind those two weeks were! I’m sure all you mum and dads are a little happy the kids are back at school, but that means thinking of lunchbox ideas!
And long go the days of dunkaroos, Vegemite sandwich and roll ups!
Some mums are going crazy and making their kids gourmet meals.
The kids are now loving the bento box style lunch boxes filled with delicious treats like:
- Sushi
- Fancy shaped sandwiches and fruit, no sandwich cut down the middle anymore.
- Pork rolls
- Beef Gyudon
That’s just a few of what one mum makes her kids! I wish someone packed my lunch box for work like that, LOL!
Check out her insta inspired.by.seda
And tell us your go to lunch ideas.