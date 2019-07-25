Secrets Behind the QUEENS WARDROBE

A former royal staff member has revealed how the Queen gets her outfits organised, and she doesn’t see her full wardrobe.

Each day her dresser is brought down to her in the morning, with sketches of two outfits and with pieces of fabric so she can remember whether it’s silk, cotton or wool.

She never sees the upstairs room of her wardrobe with all her clothes in it!

The Queen who is 93, is not afraid to outfit repeat either! (Shocking, I know!)

She eventually may get sick of them though, which is when she will had them down to one of her dressers who can either wear it or sell it.

We have now also seen her granddaughter in-law, Kate Middleton, outfit repeat too. I would she has great style!

And then there’s Meghan Markle, who has spent $1.43 million on her new designer wardrobe, I’d definitely be repeating outfits at that price!