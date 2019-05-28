Sex & Drugs & Rock… etman

Rocketman is set to hit our cinemas this week and is getting RAVE reviews from its early screenings.

The man of the hour has spoken candidly in an essay in the Guardian about just how far he wanted the film to dig into his personal life. “Some studios wanted to tone down the sex and drugs so the film would get a PG-13 rating. But I just haven’t led a PG-13 rated life,” Elton wrote.

“I didn’t want a film packed with drugs and sex, but equally, everyone knows I had quite a lot of both during the ’70s and ’80s, so there didn’t seem to be much point in making a movie that implied that after every gig, I’d quietly gone back to my hotel room with only a glass of warm milk and the Gideon’s Bible for company.”

The singer is protrayed by the spunky Taron Egerton in the film who has copped a bit of flack from keyboard warriors on the internet for portraying Elton, even though Egerton is straight. Elton is standing by casting choices telling naysayers “That’s all bulls—, I’m sorry,” in an interview with The Sun.

Egerton has even addressed the love scenes betwen he and co star Richard Madden “For me, kissing a man onscreen is no less appealing than kissing a woman onscreen,” he said in an interview with the Hollywood Reporter “I’m not in any way repulsed by the male form. It’s an uncomfortable thing regardless of who you’re with.”

Rocketman seems to be a bit of a reunion of sorts with Elton and the actors portyraying him and his nearest and dearest. Citing that he made two great news friends in Taron & Richard and with the addition of Jamie Bell he’s been able to reconnect with Jamie who he “hadn’t seen since Billy Elliot. He’s a wonderful actor and a lovely man.”

With reviews from Cannes singing the praises of Rocketman we here at MAX1073 can’t wait for this one to hit screens this week.