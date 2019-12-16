SHAPES NEW AUSSIE FLAVOUR

What are the two most aussie foods you can think of?

Let’s turn them into a Shapes flavour!

Later this month you’ll be able to purchase the perfect Aussie shape! Meat pie and sausage sizzle. Mmmm!!!!

I would love to give these a taste, because who doesn’t love a pie and a sausage sanga?

The biscuits will be shaped like the Australian continent and will include a Tasmania shaped biscuit too!

This doesn’t get any more Aussie – will they be on your Christmas table spread?

Might have to have a taste first though before they come out Chrissy day!

Surely they’ll be nice though – meat pie and sausage sizzle! Yummmo!