The schools of the Great Lakes Learning Community are proud to present, “Shine On: 2024” – A performance showcasing the performing arts in the local public schools and their talents.

Wednesday 7th August at Club Forster: Matinee performance from 11 and an evening performance from 6:30.

Tickets are available from participating schools: Hallidays Point Public School, Nabiac Public School, Tuncurry Public School, Forster Primary School, Pacific Palms Public School, Bungwahl Public School and Great Lakes College.

Tickets are $15 per adult, $10 for students and concession card holders.