Skippy got a little trippy! Paraglider gets attacked by rogue kangaroo.

A paraglider in the ACT was punched by a kangaroo over the weekend. In the video, you see him land and notice kangaroos hopping his way, he thinks they’re friendly and starts to affectionately call one skippy. Then skippy decides to give the paraglider a bit of biffo! Luckily the paraglider was only slightly injured and the roo doesn’t stick around, he turns and hops away. For future reference apparently, the best way to defend yourself from kangaroos is to turn sideways to protect your face and organs then slowly walk away…

Sharings Caring!











