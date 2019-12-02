SO POP FESTIVAL COMING 2020!

So Pop Festival is coming to Australia in 2020! With a massive line up for any 90’s – 00’s pop lover! It’s going to be huge!

And there’s one girl band making a come back for this festival, it’s not the Spice Girls unfortunately – but the Pussycat Dolls! Don’t Chu seemed surprised! I never thought they were going to make a come back!

Also performing British group Steps, responsible for hits like 5,6,7,8, Tragedy and One For Sorrow in the late 90s.

And can’t forget former teen heart-throb Jesse McCartney’s so expect to hear his 2004 number one smash single Beautiful Soul!

The Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s and given the festival expect a set heavy on her early pop hits like Get Over You and the ubiquitous Murder On the Dancefloor, these hits are sure to get the dancefloor pumping!

Shrek soundtrackers Smash Mouth, Sexy Eyes singer Whigfield, pop-trance outfit Alice Deejay and Reel 2 Real (of I Like To Move It fame) will all perform as well.

Going to be huge! All happening in the major cities of the country in 2020!