Spotted Snake in Scottishs Shoe

A Scottish women has flown all the back to Scotland after having a holiday here Down Under.

While here in Australia, she got a nice visit from one of our friendly Aussie animals a big python!!!

Once she saw the snake, she contacted a snake catcher to retrieve the animal. Unfortunately by the time they got there, the snake was gone…

They all just thought it slithered away back into nature.

Turns out, it went into the Scottish womens bag and slithered into her shoe!!!!!

She flew back to Scotland with it in her luggage and the snake even started to shred it’s skin. Not sure how it didn’t come up in security at the airport, but she had a big shock once she got home!

Thought she got rid of the slithery snake, turns out it just wanted a holiday to Scotland.

NO THANK-YOU! Too scary for me, I don’t like snakes… Only the lolly type.