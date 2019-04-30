Sprinkle some extra exercise into your day with sweatSHED Fit Tips according to Jacqui

sweatSHED Fit Tips according to Jacqui!

Here are Jaqui’s tips on how you can sprinkle some extra exercise into your day

In the ad break of Bachelor in Paradise (or any dramatic show you can’t take your eyes off) hold a hover. Every time you drop, drink a glass of water.

Every minute on the minute while you vacuum the house 10 squats. On completion eat a piece of fruit.

During your working day, once every hour 10 pushups (even in random places please ‘cos that’s FUN!). Then wash your hands & have a glass of water.

Phone number workout. Complete your phone number.

20 squat jumps 1 min plank 20 pushups 10 burpees 1 min wall sit 20 high knees 20 tricep dips 20 walking lunges 10 Sit-ups 30 Mountain climbers

On completion HIGH 5 the closest person to you & ring someone special!

With a partner complete a total of: 100 pushups (one working at a time), run 200m together (or 1min high knees), 100 sit-ups (one working at a time), run 200m together (or 1min high knees). If you want more add 100 squats & another 200m.

Are you proud of yourself? You should be

Keep it real spunks – we exercise to feel good. It’s mental health first & then the physical side follows. When we feel good about ourselves we project that awesome energy into the universe.

WE ARE WHAT WE PUT OUT THERE. It’s your choice. I choose positivity baby!

Jac xx