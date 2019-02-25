Straya Meet Your first Mullet Queen!

The Kurri Kurri pub that celebrates the mullet hairstyle has crowned its first queen at The second annual Mulletfest, held in the coal mining town in the Hunter Valley on Saturday. It’s a celebration of the hairstyle which rose to prominence in the ’70s.

This year marked the first time women were part of the competition – the girls took out three titles including the ranga – redhead – category which was claimed by Newcastle ginger Elyce Kiem.

But the winner of the everyday mullet and the best mullet of all went to Michelle “Darlzy” Gearin. Hail the queen! Get to the hairdressers’ girls! The mullet is officially cool AF!.