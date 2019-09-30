Surf Season has started! And here’s some tips…

Summer is right around the corner, so is daylight savings and the Surf Life Saving season has started!

The red and yellow flags went up over the weekend and both volunteer and council lifeguards are ready for another busy season.

Here’s some tips to remember to keep you, your family and friends safe at the beach this Summer.

Swim between the red and yellow flags – this is where the lifeguards can watch you and it is the safest part of the beach.

Read the safety signs – this is where you will find helpful information about the current conditions and dangers at the beach.

Ask a lifeguard for help – they are all highly trained and are there to help. They can help you understand the conditions and point you to the right direction.

Swim with a friend – it’s always good to swim with someone, not just for fun, but to keep an eye out on each other.

If you need help, stay calm and attract attention – if you aren’t feeling safe and you think you need help from a lifeguard, try and stay calm, raise an arm and wave side to side to try attract attention. Also try floating on your back, while staying calm.

These are only a few tips, but you can also ask your friendly lifeguards for anymore help. Also don’t forget to SLIP, SLOP, SLAP!