T-Rex Gets Christmas Jumper

British Christmas Jumpers has previously produced sweaters for Ed Sheeran and the Houses of Parliament. Yet, this has been there largest Knitting project, 12 times larger than a human-sized jumper.

All in the name of good fun, and hoping to attract visitors to the museum after a tough year, the proceeds of souvenir jumpers, also available at the museum, will go towards museum maintenance, especially for it’s 80 metre-tall resident.