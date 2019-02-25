T-Swifts Surprise to fan!

Taylor Swift, 10 time grammy winner has surprised one of her fans partners at their engagement party!!!

One part of this loved up duo, emailed Taylor asking her to attend their engagement party and he mentioned her hit single “King of my Heart”, which is the song he proposed to in the car.

Family and friends were indeed starstruck when she arrived and sung the song to couple at the party.

T-Swift is too cute! That’s an engagement party I wish I was at or maybe I’ll hit her up to perform at mine when that time comes! Think she will come?