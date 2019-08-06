The 2020 Australian Fire Fighters Calendar Is Out Now and It’s The Hottest One Yet!

The Australian Firefighters Calendar was established in 1993 to support the Children’s Hospital Foundation, providing funds for research into childhood burns. Now in its 27th year, The Australian Firefighters Calendar has raised over $3 million for various charities.

Struggling farmers, sick children, disaffected youth and animal welfare charities are just a few groups that benefit from the proceeds of the 2020 Australian Firefighters Calendar , One regionally-based charity the calendar will support is BackTrack Youth Works. For the past 13 years founder Bernie Shakeshaft and his team have been changing lives of disaffected youth in regional Australia, keeping them out of jail and helping them to become valuable contributors to their communities by preparing them for apprenticeships and teaching skills that prepare them for the workforce.

A page in the calendar is a hotly contested position amongst all fire services including urban, rural, aviation, military and corporate; more than 130 applied, 44 were photographed and only 30 were chosen.

Supporting a good charity has never been easier on the eye…..there are six calendar themes to choose from: classic, wildlife, cats, horses, farm animals and dogs. Order your calendar here.