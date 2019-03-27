The Benefits Of Doing Nothing.

Doing absolutely nothing for ten minutes: when was the last time you did this? No TV; no texting; no emailing; no scrolling on Instagram; no reading the newspaper; no chatting; not even eating. Ten minutes of absolutely nothing at all…

Are you one of those people who races, rushes and multitasks yourself through the day?

We all do it don’t we, we push ourselves…quick, get to the shops and grab bread before it closes, even though we could survive one night without bread. Make sure you wash up those dishes before you head out to work, when you could slow down and enjoy your morning, it’s not the end of the world if you clean up later. Checking your social media constantly throughout the day, the 5 minutes here and there really adds up.

With all this rushing, racing and doing we don’t take the time to just be…it’s only when we slow down that we start to take notice of that song playing on the radio, or notice what a gorgeous day it is, the view over the Forster Tuncurry bridge, the beauty of the mountains surrounding the Manning Valley…when we slow down we become more aware of what’s going on in our own heads – and we actually become more productive.

We challenge you to try it. Just start with doing nothing 10 minutes a day….life is so much better when you slow down.