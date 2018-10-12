The First Episode of The Macka In The Morning Podcast Is LIVE!

It’s your new essential weekend listening!

With the change over from the old max to the new Max 1073, we thought it best to start two BRAND NEW podcasts detailing the best bits from each show on the air.

In this episode, Macka is joined by Daniel from OCTEC Limited, Jack Heath from SANE Australia, Brett & Lauren from Local band The Trapps, and in the new #Undiscovered segment, Macka chats with Melbourne based artist Kimberley Heberley as she debuts her new song Pretty Little Lies on the show!

