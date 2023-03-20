Today is International Day of Happiness, to celebrate here are the TOP 10 Happiest songs of all time!

It’s no secret music is linked to happiness, but Dr Michael Bonshor, a Music psychologist from the University of Sheffield has named the happiest songs of all time using a formula based on key, tempo and song structure. According to science the songs that make us the happiest are at 137bpm and have a regular rhythm and structure, and includes an unpredictable element.

According to the formula, the top 10 songs you should listen to when you’re feeling down are:

Good Vibrations by The Beach Boys I Got You (I Feel Good) by James Brown House Of Fun by Madness Get The Party Started by P!nk Uptown Girl by Billy Joel Sun Is Shining by Bob Marley I Get Around by The Beach Boys YMCA by Village People Waterloo by ABBA September by Earth, Wind & Fire

Would these tunes have made it on your ultimate feel-good playlist?

What are your go to happy songs?

(source: themusic.com.au)