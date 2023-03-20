THE HAPPIEST SONGS OF ALL TIME
Posted on 20th March, 2023
Today is International Day of Happiness, to celebrate here are the TOP 10 Happiest songs of all time!
It’s no secret music is linked to happiness, but Dr Michael Bonshor, a Music psychologist from the University of Sheffield has named the happiest songs of all time using a formula based on key, tempo and song structure. According to science the songs that make us the happiest are at 137bpm and have a regular rhythm and structure, and includes an unpredictable element.
According to the formula, the top 10 songs you should listen to when you’re feeling down are:
- Good Vibrations by The Beach Boys
- I Got You (I Feel Good) by James Brown
- House Of Fun by Madness
- Get The Party Started by P!nk
- Uptown Girl by Billy Joel
- Sun Is Shining by Bob Marley
- I Get Around by The Beach Boys
- YMCA by Village People
- Waterloo by ABBA
- September by Earth, Wind & Fire
Would these tunes have made it on your ultimate feel-good playlist?
What are your go to happy songs?
(source: themusic.com.au)