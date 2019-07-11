The Lion King remake is nearly here!

From the day we arrive on the planet And blinking, step into the sun There's more to see than can ever be seen More to do than can ever be done There's far too much to take in here More to find than can ever be found But the sun rolling high Through the sapphire sky Keeps great and small on the endless round It's the circle of life And it moves us all Through despair and hope Through faith and love

Till we find our place On the path unwinding In the circle The circle of life

This year, as far as movie releases go, is insane.

We’ve had Endgame, another Toy Story and the fabulously over the top Rocketman- but if you’re like me, you been waiting for this week for some time.

The Lion King is going to be in cinemas this weekend and I just know I’m gonna cry into my popcorn without a care in the world. The Disney film that adapts Shakespeare’s Hamlet for a modern audience is being referred to as a ‘live action’ although it’s not humans in lion suits, which I would also pay money to see.

There’s so much buzz about this one for many reasons – the first is the INCREDIBLE cast:

The incomparable James Earl Jones is playing Mufasa – like he did in the original.

Dreamboat Donald Glover is playing the pivotal role of Simba.

Queen of everything: Beyonce is Nala.

As well as a slew of faces, voices and names you’ll know; John Oliver, Seth Rogan, Eric Andre, Keegan Michael-Keye, Billy Eichner & Amy Sedaris in the greater cast – Disney has picked some of the best.

Secondly: Beyonce is releasing new music just in time for the premiere including a duet of Can You Feel The Love Tonight with co star Childish Gambino himself, Donald Glover. It may be my favourite Donald Glover duet, although I don’t know it could beat him singing to a rodent with Abed in Community.

“I wanted to put everyone on their own journey to link the storyline,” she continued. “Each song was written to reflect the film’s storytelling that gives the listener a chance to imagine their own imagery, while listening to a new contemporary interpretation. It was important that the music was not only performed by the most interesting and talented artists but also produced by the best African producers. Authenticity and heart were important to me.” Bey said in a statement.

I’m hoping we still have most of the OG soundtrack in the movie though, because even after over two decades it slaps hard.

Thirdly: it’s Disney and they are yet to steer me wrong.

Even Donald’s son is pumped and he didn’t even know his Dad was gonna be in the movie at all.