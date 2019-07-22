The Massive Twist On The Bachelor This Year That Will Shake Things Up 

Matt has a lot going for him, so we have no doubt he’s gonna find love. But there’s a huge new twist this season that will make things a little more difficult for the ladies: The Golden Ticket.

The lucky lady who gets the Golden Ticket is guaranteed a date with Matt in his hometown.

Like the key to the Bachelor pad, which was given to Brooke Blurton in the first episode of last year’s Bachelor, the Golden Ticket will also be given out in episode one.

Brooke made it all the way through to the final three in the 2018 season of the show, so we reckon the lady who gets the Golden Ticket might also make it all the way through.

The Bachelor premieres on Channel 10 at 7.30pm on Wednesday, July 31.

Images: The Bachelor / Channel 10,