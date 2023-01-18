The Mid Coast’s “Ultimate Aussie”! **See The Gallery Here**

The search for the Mid Coast’s “Ultimate Aussie” is on! Scott and Jayce are on the hunt for the most Aussie thing imaginable within our listening range….
Lisa took this photo of a lazy Roo at Coomba Park
Jemima loves the beach life on the Mid Coast, and never forgets the Bunnings hat!
Thanks Bob for sending in this pic of a perfect Tuncurry day!
Jess and the kids on Harrington road love an Aussie Christmas- they even decorated the gumtree!
Linda found an artful pothole- very Mid Coast!
The Skipworth family love their Aussie gear.
Michael had to improvise during Covid restrictions, and came up with this beautiful set up on Harrington beach for the Anzac Day dawn service.
Kathy has sent in a scene from her backyard with Kookaburras taking on the magpies!
Kaycee from Black Head loves an Aussie celebration
Frank in Tuncurry loves his flouro and esky
Chloe from Taree has SOUTHERN CROSS FRECKLES!! Look at the enlarged pic.
Hayley from Taree has entered this incredible photo of life on the Mid Coast!