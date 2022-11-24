The Naked Magicians Bare All In Taree

They came, they got naked, they brought magic!

The most successful Australian act in terms of attendance on the famous Las Vegas Strip (no pun intended), The Naked Magicians, performed at the Manning Entertainment Centre recently.

Mike Tyler and Christopher Wayne have worked their way through various tv talent shows, and made it all the way to the USA with a hilarious magic act…. pulling cards from their sleeves (they don’t wear shirts), rabbits from their hats (they don’t wear hats), and magic wands from their trousers (eventually, they didn’t wear trousers)

They Naked Magicians appeared on the breakky show recently…. thankfully it was a phone cross and not in-studio

In case you missed it-https://soundcloud.com/user-377596040/the-naked-magicians-on-max1073

We hope they return soon!