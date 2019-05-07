The new trailer for Spider-man Far From Home is here

SPOILER WARNING: If you have not watched Avengers Endgame DO NOT watch this TRAILER or READ BELOW. As Tom Holland says, there are some SERIOUS SPOILERS for Endgame in it.

I warned you, read on at your own peril.

Our boy Peter Parker is back on the big screen with the final movie of phase 3 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and he’s going abroad to Italy, which in comparison to going to space probably isn’t that big of a deal to our Spidey.

Watch the trailer below:

The movie picks up where Endgame left off so it’s not doubt going to be an emotional one for Marvel fans far and wide. Parker is dealing with life after Tony and all the responsibilities for trying to fill his shoes – including dealing with Nick Fury (or not). Personally I’m very stoked to see Jake Gyllenhaal joining the MCU as Mysterio.

For fans of Spider-man Into The Spider-verse there was a little mention of the MCU expanding in the trailer which I’ve gotta say I’m pumped for. More Spider-ham please.

The 23rd movie in the MCU is going to be released on July 1.

Bit of Trivia: Robert Downey Jr. was the ONLY person who was trusted enough to see the entire script for Endgame before filming. More than likely because his co-stars couldn’t be trusted during Infinity War pressers below. (it goes without saying there are spoilers for Infinity War in these… and you probably shouldn’t have read this far if you haven’t seen that one either).



