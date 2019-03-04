The new viral cheese challenge involves fling cheese slices at your babies face? Is this ok?

There’s a new viral challenge on the internet and it involves babies…and cheese slices.

The new challenge named #CheeseChallenge sparked on social networks on Thursday when a user posted a video saying “I’ve just cheesed, my little brother”.

The video quickly became viral and had more than 8 million visits to Twitter. Then hundreds of people were sharing images of their babies having a cheese slice thrown into their faces. The point of the challenge is to make the cheese stick to the child’s face – and to amuse people who have a very low humour threshold. What do you think does this new challenge stink worse than a ripe piece of gorgonzola? Or would you like to slap your baby in the face with a piece of easy pealy?