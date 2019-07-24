The Princess of Genovia is expecting!
Posted on 30th July, 2019
Some huge congratulations heading Anne Hathaway’s way.
On the press tour for her upcoming project Modern Love, Anne joined her co-stars for the Amazon Prime TV show panel in Los Angeles in her first public appearance since announcing she’s expecting. This is baby number two for Hathaway and husband Adam Shulman the first, 3-year-old son Jonathan Rosebanks Shulman.
Hathaway showed off her bump in a colourful long sleeve dress and when asked what she was feeling she smiled and said “How do you think?”
Pretty gorgeous if you ask us! A reporter also asked whether she was affected by baby brain.