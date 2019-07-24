The Princess of Genovia is expecting!

Some huge congratulations heading Anne Hathaway’s way.

On the press tour for her upcoming project Modern Love, Anne joined her co-stars for the Amazon Prime TV show panel in Los Angeles in her first public appearance since announcing she’s expecting. This is baby number two for Hathaway and husband Adam Shulman the first, 3-year-old son Jonathan Rosebanks Shulman.

Hathaway showed off her bump in a colourful long sleeve dress and when asked what she was feeling she smiled and said “How do you think?”

Pretty gorgeous if you ask us! A reporter also asked whether she was affected by baby brain.

She said “I don’t remember what I say from minute to minute… I genuinely am, not in every aspect of my life. I can focus on certain things that are fine, but there are certain things my brain just.…it refuses to allow me to imagine directions, so if you describe something, shapes or you spell something, I can’t go there. And certain words I have a hard time recalling, so I become that spinny wheel of death on your computer in conversation with me. And I feel I’m very taxing for people to be around” We’re sure that’s not the case, and wish her all the best for the rest of her pregnancy!