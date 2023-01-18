The Showmen- The Ultimate Magic Spectacular Hits Taree!

The Showmen are heading to Taree!

Starring the biggest names in Australian & international magic, they assemble to become the official Showmen – a supergroup of conjurers, tricksters, comedians, illusionists, daredevils, dancers and more!

Mike Tyler is the co-creator and co-producer of Showmen. As a performer, he’s sold out ticketed stage shows in over 300 cities around the world including Las Vegas, New York, Hong Kong, London and Edinburgh alongside fellow Showmen, Christopher Wayne.

Christopher is the comedy magician and host of the show as well as the co-creator and co-producer of Showmen. The first Australian magician to have his own TV series, Christopher has performed all around the world including a residency in Las Vegas, a run on London’s West End, and shows in New York alongside his best mate, Mike.



Mike and Chris are just two-fifths of this incredible spectacular headed to the Manning Entertainment Centre.

In case you missed Jayce’s chat with Christopher on the brekky show, you can hear it here- https://soundcloud.com/user-377596040/the-showmen-ultimate-magic-mp3

Excited to be touring regional NSW, The Showmen appear in Taree on January 19th.

Jayce Flaxman