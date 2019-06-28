The Stranger Things Kids Prank Fans In The Best Way

The Netflix series set in the 80s about a ragtag bunch of kids solving the mystery of their friend Will disappearing took the world by storm a few years ago and while many fans are super pumped for Season Three (coming out next week on July 4th) – there are some fans  who had the pants scared off them while visiting Madame Tussauds Wax Museum.

Teaming up with human-labrador Jimmy Fallon, the cast of Netflix Smash Tv Show posed as wax figures, giving fans the fright of their life (followed quickly by probably the delight of their life)

