There ain’t no news like some S-Club News

90s pop fans rejoice! Do I have some news for you!

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of one of the best co-ed British Pop Groups is NEXT YEAR, and even though they’ve come down under (S Club 3 anyone?) for some nostalgic tours, they may be reforming for a reunion!

A source has spoken to The Mirror in the UK”

“There is talks in between band members now about doing a reunion arena tour next year… A lot of the bandmates are up for it. It’s still early days but they are talking and fans may be in for a treat in 2020. It all makes sense for a reunion celebrating 20 years of S Club 7”

According to the source, it’s not gonna be a phoned in S Club 3 tour. Apparently 6 of the members are on board – Rachel Steven, Jo O’Meara, Hannah Spearritt, Tina Barrett, Bradley McIntosh & John Lee. Which is pretty great considering the final years of the group was that lineup (missing Paul Cattermole).

If it goes ahead, this could be the most complete lineup since 2003 (man, I feel old just thinking about that).

Rachel, my fav behind Jo, had hinted a tour earlier this year on The Morning UK; “you never know, there’s seven of us all in different stages of our lives but it does bubble up every now and then…. I can’t believe it’s been 20 years, it’s crazy. We were all over the place. TV Shows, albums, touring… it all makes perfect sense”