They will, they did, rock them – Adam Lambert & Queen rock the Oscars!

With Bohemian Rhapsody up for nominations in multiple categories the 91st Academy Awards including Best Picture the Queen fans were treated to a spectacular performance this year!

Queen took to the stage with Adam Lambert as frontman to perform in front of the audience filled with the film elite of Hollywood and not a single person was left sitting once they started… and who could blame them?

The legendary British rockers and Lambert opened with We Will Rock You which lifted the crowd to their feet – many of which were caught stomping, clapping and singing along to the iconic tune – as is tradition they transitioned into We Are The Champions which turned the stomping and chanting into a full standing ovation!

Rami Malek, who played the lead of Freddie Mercury in the Biopic is considered a frontrunner for the Best Actor gong this year with audience memebers walking away from the movie stunned with how well he portrayed the larger than life frontman of Queen.

You can watch the performance here: Is this the real life?

Is this just fantasy?

We welcome @QueenWillRock and @adamlambert to this year’s #Oscars!https://t.co/7uDf42FbjJ — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 18, 2019