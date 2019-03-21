Thinking of moving? What about this Bloomin’ wonderful house

We knew it was obviously pretty serious between Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom when the couple got engaged on Valentines Day & no doubt the couple are busy getting everything sorted for the big day.

It turns out Orlando has been organising some spring cleaning of his own by SELLING HIS HOUSE.

With his bachelor days well and truly being put in his past, the Lord of the Rings star has put his place on the market and you could own a decent slice of Hollywood (literally.. there’s over half a hectare of Orly’s bachie pad!!)

If you’ve got a lazy $12.5 mil floating around this could be the one house to rule them all for you.

No? Me neither, I’m just going to dream about it while I look through the property photos.

This bed looks so plush I would never leave it.

Putting this on my future house bucket list.. a sinky couch!

….what a view.