This job wants to pay you to eat Cadbury Chocolate and Oreos all day

This job wants to pay you to eat Cadbury’s chocolate and Oreos all day

It sounds like the greatest job in the world! Mondelēz International, the company that owns Cadbury, Oreo, Green & Blacks and Milka, is looking for chocolate tasters.

According to the job advertisement, this is what the job will entail:

“Our Chocolate Tasters are key in helping Mondelez perfect and launch an entirely new product all over the world by tasting and providing feedback just like our consumers. You will work alongside approximately 11 Chocolate Tasters and a panel leader; sharing opinions and collaborating with others to reach an agreement on taste.”

No experience is needed for the job and full training will also be provided. The only downside is the job is based in Berkshire in the UK. Would putting up with crappy English weather be worth it? If so you can apply here