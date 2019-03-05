There is a new app circling around the farming society and it’s Tinder for Cows, Tudder.

It allows farmers to swipe right on cattle they like the look of, then you’ll be taken to another website to go through more photos of the cow to see if it matches your needs.

A few cattle farmers have said this Tudder app is a great. It’s a great way to find out valuable information about the cattle and you get to choose the gender before starting to swipe until you find the right one for you!

How cool is that! Tudder for the win to help out farmers find the right cow for their needs.